On the direction of President Dr Arif Alvi, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has assured clearing of the cheques of business community by Friday. The step will ensure payment of salaries to the employees of private sector before Eid, the President House said on Thursday. President Dr Arif Alvi telephoned the SBP governor on behalf of the request made by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president.