Zulfiqar Younus appointed Member FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Zulfiqar Younus, as Member FBR, (on promotion to BS-21). According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, he has assumed the charge of the post. FBR also notified that Muhammad Waqas Hanif, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) has been appointed as Director (OPS) to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue / Minister of State. He has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Commissioner-IR, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad. Waqas Ahmed, a BS-18 officer of IRS appointed as Secretary (OPS) (HRM-IR-III), FBR, Islamabad. FBR also notified that Muhammad Nayyar Shafiq, a PCS/BS-20 officer has been appointed as Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Faisalabad.













