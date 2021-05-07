Pakistan and Turkmenistan agree to boost trade relations

Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Thursday agreed to enhance the bilateral economic and trade cooperation in the different potential sector for broadening the trade connectivity between both sides.

The two sides decided to work on mutual cooperation in Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards for trade of agriculture products, banking sector, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, trade dispute resolution, establishing warehouses in Pakistan, establishing joint chamber of commerce and industry, exchange of information on trade, tariff and regulatory regimes and exchange of delegations of professionals and businessmen from Information Technology Sector, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here. The second meeting of Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Working Group on Trade was held virtually here.

The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Trade Diplomacy) Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Humair Karim and Head of Department of Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Turkmenistan Merdan Annagulyyev and attended by senior government officials from both sides.

Additional Secretary (TD) in his opening statement expressed his gratitude to hold the meeting and stated that Pakistan and Turkmenistan have long standing diplomatic and commercial relations and the Government of Pakistan attaches huge importance to its relations with Turkmenistan.

However, the existing bilateral trade is far below the potential. The meeting of this Joint Working Group is a manifestation of the desire on both sides not only to strengthen and increase bilateral trade but also make efforts to remove the hurdles which hamper the trade. He shared the vision of the Government of Pakistan, to make Pakistan a trade, transit and trans-shipment hub. He also highlighted the importance of Pakistan as a hub for investment due to its access to world markets and ease of doing business.

Head of Department of Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Turkmenistan Merdan Annagulyyev also expressed his pleasure on holding the meeting of JWG on trade and the interest of Pakistan to enhance trade relations with Turkmenistan. He reciprocated the same desire from the Government of Turkmenistan.