Exports increase by 13.49% in 10 months

The exports of the country witnessed an increase of 13.49 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-April (2020-21) were recorded at $20.881 billion against the exports of $18.399 billion during July-April (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data. The imports during the period under review also increased by 17.67 percent by growing from $37.992 billion last year to $44.706 billion during the first ten months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 21.60 percent during the first ten months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $23.825 billion against the deficit of $19.593 billion last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 129.74 percent during the month of April 2021 as compared to the exports of April 2020.

The exports during April 2021 were recorded at $2.194 billion against the exports of $0.955 billion in April 2020, the data revealed. The imports of the country increased from $3.202 billion in April 2020 to $5.188 billion in April 2021, showing growth of 62.02 percent. On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country however decreased by 7.23 percent during April 2021 when compared to the exports of $2.365 billion in March 2021.

Likewise, the imports into the country also dipped by 8.34 percent in April 2021 when compared to the imports of $5.660 billion in March 2021, the data revealed.

Cutlery exports during first nine months of fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 30.99 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March 20-21, cutlery worth US$ 91,391 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 69,771 thousand of same period of last year.