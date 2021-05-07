Karachi’s Covid rate shoots up to 14% as 108 more lose lives across country

The national tally on Thursday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 84,172 as 4,198 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. One hundred and eight corona patients died on Thursday, 92 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 16 in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the 108 deaths, 37 were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas, including Lahore 69 percent, Multan 77 percent, Mardan 59 percent and Bahawalpur 58 percent. The maximum oxygen beds are also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 55 percent, Swabi 67 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Swat 57 percent. Around 651 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 46,467 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 16,023 in Sindh, 16,762 in Punjab, 7,304 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,199 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,015 in Balochistan, 372 in GB, and 792 in AJK.

Karachi’s coronavirus infection rate shot up to 14.32% on Thursday, prompting the Sindh government to tighten the already imposed restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus. In light of the increasing number of cases, Karachi’s district administration sealed 64 shops, arrested seven persons, and warned 369, a statement from the chief minister’s house said Thursday. The chief minister has decided that from Friday all shops, including grocery stores, would be closed after 6pm. Restaurants will now not be able to offer takeaways after iftar, but they will be allowed to offer home delivery service.

CM Shah, while announcing all recreational places, including Sea View, Hawksbay, and others would be closed to the public, said after Sunday, stricter measures would be taken to keep the people of the province restricted within their homes. The enforcement of partial lockdown in the federal capital would start on Friday evening (today) to limit spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. However, a week-long official lockdown would come into force from May 8 and would last till May 16, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday. In a video message, he said all kind of public transportation would remain temporarily suspended. Shopping malls, business centres, commercial activities, parks, recreational spots, bus stands would be shut down, while the enforcement teams would remain in place to enforce the orders.