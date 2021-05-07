Shehbaz moves LHC for removal of his name from ECL

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Thursday invoked the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Making Ministry of Interior and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents in the matter Shehbaz submitted he was granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references, after which he went abroad and flew back after four months. However, he said that the federal government has added his name to the blacklist. He further submitted that his name having been put on the blacklist is a violation of fundamental rights and requested the court to order the authorities concerned to strike his name off the blacklist. On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the LHC granted him post-arrest bail in a money laundering case.