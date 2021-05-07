NAB seeks closure of illegal recruitment probe against Pervaiz Elahi

An accountability court has summoned the NAB prosecutor for arguments on May 18 over closing an inquiry pertaining to illegal recruitment against Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Admin Judge of the accountability court Shaikh Sajjad Ahmed hearing the NAB case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its petition in the court argued that most of the accused of the illegal recruitment reference have passed away and some of them have retired.

The NAB has petitioned the court that its chairman has ordered closure of the inquiry. It sought the court’s approval to close the inquiry against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Recently the accountability court had granted a plea of the NAB Lahore to close an inquiry pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The NAB while seeking the court’s decision argued that no iota of evidence was found against Chaudhry brothers in assets beyond income inquiries.