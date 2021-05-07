Parliamentary body formed for electoral reforms

Asad-QaiserNational Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday announced setting up a high-level parliamentary committee for seeking support from the opposition parties on electoral reforms, a private TV channel reported. The speaker took to Twitter to announce establishing a parliamentary committee, which would comprise federal ministers

Pervez Khattak, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, and MNA Malik Aamir Dogar.

The committee would reach out to the opposition and other parliamentary groups to develop a consensus on the matter. “We will later establish a multi-party parliamentary committee after all parties agree over it,” Asad Qaiser said, adding that the body would work on electoral reforms and bringing an end to corrupt practices in the election process.

The NA speaker said that reforms are a must to hold free and fair elections in the country as well as strengthen the parliamentary system. “We are striving to implement the reforms before the next polls in the country,” he said, adding that the parliamentary committee will work towards creating a consensus among political parties for electoral reforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to Speaker Asad Qaiser in March for formation of a parliamentary committee having representation of all the parties for electoral reforms.