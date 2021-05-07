Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja Asif

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif for another 14-day in assets beyond means case. Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the brief proceedings of the case, wherein the jail authorities produced Khawaja Asif on expiry of his remand term. The NAB prosecutor told the court that the reference was at last stages of preparation and it would be filed soon.

At this, the court sought a detailed report from prosecutor about filing of the reference and extended judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till May 20. The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.