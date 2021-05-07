Punjab government decides to end stamp papers

Legal instruments become valid when having stamp duty in order to generate revenue and making the document legal in evidence for which Punjab government has decided to introduce registration process of properties on white paper in the province.

A member of the Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar disclosed that the registration of properties will be completed on white paper by placing three barcodes on it. The decision will be made effective across Punjab this year. For the purpose the Punjab government Thursday decided to end stamp papers which will shift the registration process of properties on white paper.

Tarar added that the provincial government will save more than Rs1 billion after ending stamp papers, whereas, the officer will also mention the transfer of the assets while completing the registry.

He informed that the provincial authorities issued order to shift all patwarkhanas to the government buildings, whereas, those defaulters of agriculture income tax, Abiana (water cess) and others will be arrested.

The board of revenue officer also told that jails will be established in each tehsil where tax defaulters will be imprisoned for up to 15 days. He added that the tax recovery system has improved in Punjab and efforts underway to further enhance it.