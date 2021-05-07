No takeaways from restaurants after sunset, grocery shops to shut at 6pm

The Sindh Coronavirus Task Force has decided on Thursday to impose ban on takeaways from restaurants but allowed only home deliveries after the sunset from Friday (today) to Sunday. A meeting of the Task Force with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair took stock of the Covid-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to contain the third wave of the virus. During the meeting a number of decisions were taken including that no takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday to Sunday, only home deliveries will be allowed, grocery shops to shut at 6pm, Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during Eid holidays, pharmacies have been exempted from business timing restrictions, vaccination centres will operate round the clock. It was also decided that more restrictions would be imposed after Eid holidays while taking preventive measures against the epidemic.













