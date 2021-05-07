Woman dies in alleged police torture during raid in Jhang

Preventing crime is one of the major responsibilities of Police a woman has been reported to die in result of alleged torture of cops during raid in district Jhang of Punjab province on Thursday.

As per details, the cops of PS Mochiwala raided a house in Jhang in order to apprehend an accused. The police reportedly tortured the wife of the accused, when she offered resistance. Later, the woman was rushed to DHQ hospital in critical condition, where she breathed her last, however, the Police claimed the woman died of cardiac arrest. The heirs of the deceased woman staged a protest outside the hospital and demanded to register a case against the raiding police party.

Meanwhile, a police official in Sahiwal district of the Punjab had inflicted torture on a citizen for making an emergency call on Madadgar 15 police helpline.

As per details, the incident occurred in territorial jurisdiction of police station Dera Rahim in Sahiwal district when a complainant made telephone call to Madadgar 15 police helpline to register his complaint against land grabbing.