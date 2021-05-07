Man arrested outside Lahore court for carrying weapon

Lahore Police has taken a suspect with a gun into custody outside the sessions court Lahore on Thursday. As per details, the suspect was arrested by police from the judges’ gate at the sessions court Lahore. According to the security in charge of the court, the suspect was caught when he was trying to cross the judges’ gate. Pistol, eighteen bullets were also recovered from the custody of the arrested. He has been shifted to the Islampura police station for further interrogation.

Earlier this year, a large cache of arms and ammunition was seized outside the main gate of the sessions court. Seven people were found carrying the arms and ammunition and subsequently, taken into custody. Kalashnikovs, five pistols, over 1,200 bullets, and 15 handgun magazines were seized from their possession.