LHC seeks govt response on petition against possession of lions

While hearing a plea against permission to keep wild animal including lion as pet Thursday Lahore High Court (LHC) sought response from wildlife department secretary in the matter.

A single-member bench of the Justice Jawad Hassan took up a petition of Sanita Gulzar who challenged Section 12 of the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation And Management) Act, 1974.

The petitioner’s counsel Salman Khan Niazi contended that the law which allows wild animals to be kept in homes as pets is ultra vires of the country’s Constitution. “The wildlife Act allows possession of wild animals, which is a violation of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution,” the counsel argued, adding animals are meted out ill treatment in captivity.

Providing wild animals their natural habitat is a fundamental right under the Constitution, he said, adding keeping them in homes is dangerous both for humans and animals. The court was pleaded to declare the law that permits possession of wild animals void.

After a preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to official respondents to file their replies to the petition.