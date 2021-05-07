Resolution of problems of legal fraternity govt’s top priority: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the resolution of problems of the legal fraternity was the top most priority of the government.

He deemed the bars as his second home due to his family connection, the minister said while talking to delegations of Islamabad High Court Bar, and district bar associations of Jhelum, Sohawa and Pind Dadan Khan, which called on him here.

He said the lawyers played an exemplary role in upholding the Constitution and ensuring the rule of law. They were in fact the defenders of democracy, human rights and the Constitution, and their services would be remembered, he added.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given him a special task to liaise with the bar associations and resolve their issues.

He said under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the provision of upto Rs 1 million loan would be ensured for the young lawyers to construct their chambers.

The participation of lawyers in the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was also under consideration, he said.

The Islamabad Bar Association delegation comprised senior advocate Syed Ali Bukhari, Raja Qamar Inayat, former secretary bar association Chaudhry Khanzada, former president Islamabad District Bar and other officials.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Chaudhry Faisal Farid and former president Lahore High Court Bar Chaudhry Bilal Raza were also present in the meeting.

The bar delegations congratulated Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on being given the portfolio of Information Minister.

They also briefed the minister on the problems of the legal community.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain promised that he would visit Islamabad and Rawalpindi bar associations soon.

The minister distributed cheques of Rs 3 million for District Bar Jhelum, and Rs 1 million each for Sohawa and Pind Dadan Khan associations under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Programme.

The delegations from Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan and Sohawa were led by district bar presidents Raja Zameer Akhtar, Tauqeer Ahmad Khan and Raja Gul Nawaz.