CM Balochistan takes notice of killing youth by Police in Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday took notice of the alleged killing of a youth in firing of police at Sariab Road Wednesday night and ordered officials concerned to submit a report after the inquiry of the incident. Chief Minister Balochistan instructed that immediate action would be taken against those personnel involved in the killing of man.He also condemned the incident saying no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and illegality could not be tolerated under any circumstances.He said all measures would be taken to provide affected family to justice. The Chief Minister also extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased youth.













