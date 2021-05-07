FPSC announces qualifying candidates of CSS 2020

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the final qualifying candidates of CSS Competitive Examination 2020. According to details some 364 candidates including 226 male and 138 female qualified and passing percentage of finally qualified candidates was only 1.962 percent. A total of 221 candidates recommended by FPSC for appointment to the post in BS-17 under Federal Government in various Groups/Services. The 221 recommended candidates for appointment includes 142 male and 79 female. Some 18,553 candidates appeared in the written examination. Of which 376 passed in written exams and finally 364 candidates qualified after Viva Voce.













