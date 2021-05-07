O/A level students can get equivalence certificates online after Eid

O and A level students across the country can now get their equivalence certificates online, the Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training announced.

The decision was taken after orders from Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. According to a tweet by the ministry, the application submission, fee payment, verification and certificate issuance will be moved 100% online after Eid. Students will not have to visit the bank, courier service or even the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen.