24MW solar plant planned at WASA land in Faisalabad

The Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Faisalabad has formulated a plan to install a 24 MW solar plant on WASA-owned land in Chakira at a cost of Rs4 billion. With the installation of this plant, it will be possible to solve WASA’s financial problems and end the energy crisis.

Presiding over the meeting on the agenda of the meeting of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and WASA governing body, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a full-scale operation is being carried out to relinquish WASA lands from illegal occupants. The positive results are emerging. He clarified that the relinquished WASA lands would now be used for the improvement of the water supply and sewerage system.

WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that the feasibility of a 24 MW solar plant costing more than Rs. 4 billion has been prepared and efforts are being made to include it in the CPEC priority project. Regarding the installation of the solar power plant, PC-1 has been sent to the concerned authorities while the final decision of the project will be taken by the Punjab government.

He said the completion of the project will save Rs90 to 100 million monthly electricity bills and this amount can be spent on other projects which will further improve the services of WASA.

Admin Director Shoaib Rashid said that WASA has so far relinquished more than Rs3 billion of government land from illegal occupiers and now this land will be used for improvement in related projects. Deputy Managing Director Adnan Nisar Khan, Director Admin Shoaib Rashid, Director Finance Shehryar Hassan, Director Revenue Umar Iftikhar, and others were also present during the meeting.