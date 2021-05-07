72,849 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 72,849 citizens have been vaccinated first and the second doses against coronavirus so far in the district in which 57,122 got the first dose and 15,727 the second one while 21,201 health care workers were also vaccinated so far In this regard, 17 vaccination centers are functional in two shits morning and night. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the center at night and checked the arrangements. He said that to control the rush and facilitate the people 5 new centers are also being established in the coming days. He checked the utility services in the center. Meanwhile, it was informed that 1550 shopping malls/ restaurants, plazas sealed for noncompliance of SoPs. Earlier Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali went to Jail Road, Allied Morr, and Sargodha Road regarding checks COVID SOPs Enforcement. He carried out a campaign to enforce COVID SOPs along with respective AC. The awareness campaign is being done also by distributing masks and legal action on violations was also taken.













