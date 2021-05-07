HEC grants NOC to UAD

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) and enlisted it among the recognized universities on its website. According to a press release, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar termed it a huge success and result of collective efforts of the staff of the varsity. The move has been considered a major breakthrough for this newly established university as it will open the door of many opportunities for its students, he added. University now has the right to avail any HEC program and different scholarships offered to public sector universities including Ehsas scholarship for its undergraduate students. He said that it is the turning point for university which will help in eradicating different administrative and financial problems of this institution. Registrar Fakhar Ud Din said that this decision is the outcome of sheer hard work and one-year continuous struggle that staff of the university has done on every level to make it run smoothly despite being faced with different problems.













