Civil admin praises Ulema for promoting Covid SOPs

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman and Regional Police Officer Rao Abdul Karim on Thursday said that the Punjab Government has commended the Ulema for their very responsible role in maintaining peace and implementation of Corona SOPs across the division.

They said our scholars have undoubtedly played a significant and positive role in promoting national security and stability, sectarian harmony, brotherhood and religious tolerance.

They expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee here in Commissioner office Gujranwala.

Deputy Commissioners, CPOs, DPOs of other districts and members of the Peace Committees also attended the meeting via video link.

The Commissioner and RPO said that it is in the national interest to implement government directives on the occasion of Jumuah Tul-Wida, Laylatul Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr across the division.

We must all follow these guidelines with national spirit and sincerity so that not only peace can be ensured but also the spread of this deadly virus through Corona SOPs can be stopped, they added.