Demi Lovato details her daily eating disorder struggle in empowering message on self-worth

Demi Lovato just shared a special message about her eating disorder recovery. On Wednesday, May 5, the “I Love Me” singer took to Instagram to share a Boomerang of a mug that reads, “I am worth it,” next to a stylized heart, which is a symbol associated with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA).

“This is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery. I painted this at @colormemine years ago,” Demi began the post. “Even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day. I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it’s all I think about. Still. But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won’t think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it.”

Demi’s battle with eating disorders became public in 2010, when she sought treatment for bulimia, as well as self-harm issues. Since then, she has been candid about the ups and downs in her recovery, most recently in a YouTube documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which also details her substance abuse issues following her nearly fatal 2018 overdose.

The Camp Rock star previously spoke about how she struggled with her eating disorder while being closely watched by her previous management team.

“My bulimia got really bad,” Demi explained in a 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I asked for help, and I didn’t receive the help that I needed. So, I was stuck in this, like, unhappy position. Here I am sober, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'”

After severing ties with her former team, Demi was signed by Scooter Braun, who also reps stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. She spoke about him getting her real birthday cake after years of having a watermelon iced with frosting by her previous team.

She explained to Ellen, “I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn’t need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey.” For Demi, it’s a journey that’s well worth it.