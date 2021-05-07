KP govt decides to take possession of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s houses after Eid

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take possession of houses of Bollywood legend stars including Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor after Eidul Fitr for converting them into cultural museums.

“We have issued final notices to owners of both the houses regarding government decision of buying them,” said Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad.

Talking to newsmen, Dr Samad said the owners of both the houses were also directed to appear on May 18 in the office of Peshawar deputy commissioner in regard with finalizing procedure of payment to them.

He said owners of the property have right to appeal against the prices fixed by government for purchasing of land.

“They have right to appeal and decision in regard with increasing price of houses can be given by the government or court,” he continued. However, he hastened to add, government was serious in purchasing of houses and for converting them into cultural museums. It is pertinent to mention here that Indian top bollywood stars including Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor belonged to Peshawar and their ancestral homes still existed within the vicinity of historic Qissa Khawani Bazar.

Around a year earlier, KP government decided to purchase both the houses from their present owners and convert them into museums after renovation.

The owners of both the properties are showing reluctance to the prices fixed by government for purchasing them and demanding increase in it. KP government has estimated the purchasing price of Dilip Kumar house, measuring around 6.25 marla, as Rs. 15 million and Dilip Kumar House as Rs. Eight million.

The decision of KP government was hailed by cinema buffs and fans of bollywood stars across the globe. Countless number of commendation messages were posted by netizen on social media to express their appreciation.

Even Dilip Kumar also expressed gratitude over decision of the government of converting his ancestral home as cultural museum.