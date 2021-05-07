Nazish Jahangir opens up about controversy with Mohsin Abbas Haider

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir recently opened up about her controversy singer and actor when Mohsin Abbas Haider’s ex-wife dragged her into their domestic fight blaming her of having affair with her husband.

The actress said, “I simply stayed quite during all this controversy period, I thought that my brought up doesn’t allow me to speak ill about anyone in any situation, that too when I was forcefully dragged into an issue by someone else, I never think of doing character assassination of the other person even if he / she is my enemy.”

Talking about staying strong in the situation, she said, “I had the back of my father throughout, he said, “Whenever you feel like you can come back, the doors are open for you but never ever speak anything regarding it, stay quiet.”