Arijit Singh’s mother hospitalised

Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee on Thursday morning shared an Instagram post, informing that A- blood group donors are needed for popular singer Arijit Singh’s mother.

The well-known Bengali actor captioned her post, “Urgent SOS SOS.”

“Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic),” read the actor’s complete post.

Shared only sometime ago on her Instagram handle, the post has been receiving multiple comments, with people asking her to share any contact number, and the exact location that Swastika might have.

Director Srijit Mukherjee had also requested people to help Arijit in this challenging time. The filmmaker’s tweet was posted in Bengali, “#Copied. Need A- donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha on 801719747647.”

Singer Arijit Singh’s career kicked off when he first participated in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. However, fame didn’t reach to him until his romantic ballad “Tum Hi Ho” struck a chord with the listeners. Since then, Arijit has gone on to sing for a number of popular movies with big stars. For his work in the playback singing field, Arijit has won a National Award and six Filmfare awards in total. Arijit Singh recently turned a music composer with the Netflix movie Pagglait, which featured Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.