PML-N in Punjab

True to form, PML-N has once again bagged a by-election in Khushab. With the third victory tucked in its hat, Lahori Lions are, definitely on a roll. Retaining the seat held by its lawmaker is no small feat and the party leadership would be well in its rights to paint the town red. Since mudslinging optics have, unfortunately, been a part and parcel of their celebrations, the coming days would see yet another storm set up against the ruling PTI.

At the risk of sounding over-sceptical, this election win alludes more to the inefficiency of Wasim Akram Plus than the political manoeuvering of the PML-N. The Sharif clan has never wavered from its inescapable regionalisation of the electorate. It had jumped into the political arena with the same goal in the Zia era. The 2008’s stunning return to politics implied the same Punjab-centric policies. But the recent general race had brought their lack of political reach out in the open. Punjab seemed to have become well aware of the shortcomings of the Sharif administration and had hoped for a sustainable future by lending support to Balla Wallahs. Yet, the sordid state of affairs under the present chief minister has started to weigh heavy on the PTI’s reelection prospects. Going by the non-stop reclamation of wickets in Punjab, the PML-N is being given a smooth pitch to build its own stock for the next cycle.

The larger problem has remained the same for the past two-and-a-half years. The so-called yes-man, Mr Usman Buzdar!

While the captain continues to reiterate support for his shining blue-eyed star, it is to his poor governance’s credit that the PML-N continues to sneak seats right under his nose. The Southern Sardar’s tragedy keeps on picking threads!

Yes, he does seem to be making some inroads into the largely deprived constituencies of southern Punjab (the secretariat is finally in the works). Sadly, even this ball was rolled a little too late! Welcome as the promised reforms about job quotas and groundbreaking infrastructure are, his critics have been quick to direct attention to the clock ticking on the current cycle. There are even talks of these policies being face-saving attempts in the wake of former champion Jahangir Tareen moving his own pieces in South Punjab. Hopefully, there would be more to what may be shot down as high and mighty promises.

Investing in the traditionally secluded region would not only bear fruit in the next party campaign. It would, undoubtedly, place Mr Khan and his team on a higher pedestal with the backing of political justice–albeit, a shred of–demarcating them as unique among the lot.

Surely, there is much, much more to the PML-N’s game of Punjabi throne. Determined to show the archrival PPP its full force for tearing apart the much-touted marriage of convenience, the Sharifs would leave no stone unturned when it comes to Punjab. The PTI cannot simply afford to miss the mark now. Probably, a more crucial-than-ever-before chance for the skipper to take some action to deal with the Buzdar trouble. Punjab should not be allowed to bleed only because the premier would rather groan under the weight of misgovernance than bid adieu to CM Buzdar. Why support him till he is the last man standing when the entire machinery is braving a dire threat to its survival? *