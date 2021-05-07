Reforming the foreign sector

A frequent lament heard about the foreign service is its inefficiency in forming Pakistan’s first line of defence. Quite an apt grievance, indeed! How can our ambassadors open a window into the homeship when they remain out of sync with the ground realities of the country?

But tucked away in the hullabaloo of foreign reforms is one crucially important shortcoming: the glaring indifference towards ex-pats. More worrisome are the dual standards of the embassies when it comes to treating well-to-do expatriates and the labour classes. May it be the callous treatment of the diaspora, unnecessary delays in resolving routine issues and lack of adherence to time commitments, there seems no end to the despair and darkness of their exploitation.

Thankfully, PM Pakistan came to terms with the predicament of these children of the lesser god on Wednesday. Lambasting the Pakistani envoys posted in capitals worldwide, he demanded to them to forgo colonial-era insouciance. A very timely move, especially when considering the long list of complaints from overseas Pakistanis. Going by their sob stories, the situation is extremely dire in the missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, which might have been the main bone of contention between Islamabad and its outgoing ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The recall of six diplomats from Riyadh has finally jolted Pakistan’s diplomatic fraternity out of its complacency.

The skipper’s wrath can be well justified. After all, if it were not for the remittances sent back home, Pakistan’s stocks would have long sunk in troubled waters. The fact that this disciplinary meeting was conducted by the premier himself as both foreign minister and foreign secretary sat tight-lipped in their chairs clearly illustrates that misgivings have spiralled way beyond the latter’s dominion. Only last year, a British publication had covered the plight of 99 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai even since the pandemic had hit the land of their dreams. Living in the squalid labour camps, the unfortunate beings had neither money nor a way to head back home. Who can dare forget the dark days of 2016 when over 8000 Pakistanis were struggling for a mere piece of bread across Saudi Arabia. The then PM office had talked at great length about a complete resolution of all troubles of its nationals. But the present twist in the tale is ample proof of not much substance behind these lofty promises. It can only be hoped that Mr Khan’s serious notice goes beyond reprimanding and helps change ground realities for the diaspora. If Pakistan heeds lesson from its next-door neighbour, it could successfully tap this multi-billion rich resource to bring investment back to domestic waters. It would bear fruit if the state holds the feet of its appointed ambassadors and staff to fire. More often, the personnel are largely interested in cultivating personal relationships in the countries they are posted. Unless they are pressurised to prioritise the welfare of the people they have been sent out in the open to serve, many would continue investing in their future goals (nationalities, foreign investments, portfolios for family members). Such a gross violation of duties can no longer be allowed to threaten Pakistan’s image, both in the eyes of the international community as well as its own citizens. *