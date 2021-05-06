Shehbaz hails UK’s help during new corona wave

Islamabad: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner met Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at the British High Commission in Islamabad. Former prime minister Shahid Khan Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the British assistance to Pakistan during the new coronavirus pandemic. He extended his condolences to the British high commissioner for the covid-19 deaths in Britain.

At a time when the pandemic has gripped the entire world, mankind needs to work together against this scourge as it concerns the survival of all humanity, he said.

Shehbaz said Pakistan and Britain have a long history of bilateral relations. He said a unique aspect of this relationship between the two countries is that for Pakistanis, the UK is like a second home. The Pakistani community in the UK is playing a vital role in strengthening and promoting ties between the two countries, he said. He said boosting cooperation between the two countries is in their mutual interest.

Shehbaz extended his condolences to the Duke of Edinburgh on the death of Prince Philip. A minute’s silence was also observed for the late Prince Philip.

Issues of regional importance, especially the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, were also discussed on the occasion. British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner wished Shehbaz Sharif all the best and wished him a happy Ramzan.