NCOC data shows 31% of ventilators in Lahore still vacant

Islamabad: National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) data shows that 46,467 tests were conducted nationwide out of which 4198 results were positive on 5th of May.

The total number of active cases in Pakistan has reached 84,172. According to the NCOC report, the number of people that have recovered from covid-19 so far has reached 743,124, which was described as a ‘significant’ number. The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Pakistan has crossed 18,500.

The report further stated that Punjab had the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24-hours, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the 108 deaths that occurred nation wide during last 24 hours, 92 patients died in hospital 32 of which were on ventilators. The number of reported out of hospital deaths was 16.

Ventilator and Oxygen Availability

The NCOC announced that the total number of ventilators occupied in Pakistan was 651. According to the report, 31% of ventilators in Lahore were still vacant, while the vacancy percentage in Multan was 23%. In Bahawalpur around 42% and in Mardan 41% of ventilators were still vacant. The report further stated that there are currently no patients on ventilators in Balochistan & GB. The occupancy of oxygen beds in four major areas is as follows; Swabi 67%, Peshawar 62%, Swat 57%, Gujranwala 55%.

According to the NCOC, 631 hospitals with covid facilities are operating across the country with 5624 patients currently under treatment.

Concerns regarding the availability of oxygen beds and ventilators in Pakistan rose significantly, as the situation in India worsened over the past few weeks. NCOC as well as government officials have on multiple occasions stressed the importance of strictly adhering to SOPs during the month of Ramdan and Eid Holidays.

As per the direction of the NCOC, the Punjab government decided to enforce a strict lockdown starting from the 8th of May. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid at the Civil Secretariat, on Wednesday. The federal government has announced a six-day holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr from May 10 to May 15.