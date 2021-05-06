‘Govt to ensure breast cancer test of women prisoners in jails at earliest’

Lahore: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that breast cancer tests of women prisoners present in jails should be ensured at the earliest, health facilities for 45 beds hospital in Sahiwal are inadequate.

He said: “I myself had made a menu for prisoners during my tenure but now its quality is not the same.”

He further added that there has been no improvement in facilities for prisoners in jails in the last 10 years which is a matter of concern, X-ray and CT scan facilities are not available in jails of the hospitals. Ch Parvez Elahi said that I had gone to jail in 1993, back then there was only a doctor posted who was master of every trade, afterwards I undertook reforms in the jail manual during my tenure.

Addressing the Provincial Minister for Jails Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Speaker Punjab Assembly said that as long as you are the minister add to the medical facilities for the prisoners, it is not a difficult task.

During the session N-league’s MPA Malik Arshad started recalling the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi. He said that with the blessings of Almighty Allah the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi may return, your tenure was better many times fold than the present tenure.

In the session, Mian Shafi Mohammad presented a draft law International University Lahore (Amendment Bill) 2021 which was unanimously approved. Afterwards, resolutions of public interest were presented.

On completion of the agenda, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned till (Friday) May 7, 2021.