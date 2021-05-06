Powerful committee to be set up to resolve issues between ministries, divisions

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro chaired an inter-ministerial meeting in Islamabad to discuss and resolve issues regarding privatisation of energy sector entities

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gohar, Privatisation Federal Secretary Hasan Nasir Jamy and other seniors of the ministry attended the meeting. NPPMCL Chief Executive Officer Dhanpat Kotak and the financial adviser participated via video link.

In the meeting, various issues relating to privatisation of the National Power Parks Management Company Ltd (NPPMCL), Nandipur and Guddu power plants, divestment of shares of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Mari Petroleum Company Limited were discussed.

POWER PLANT’S PRIVATISATION

It was decided that all technical, legal and other issues relating to the energy sector entities will be resolved with corporation of all stakeholders expeditiously. The participants also agreed to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to resolve the main issues between the ministries/divisions concerned.

“We are taking all necessary steps for facilitating national and international investors for successful privatisation of NPPMCL, Nandipur, Guddu and other energy sector entities,” Mohammedmian Soomro told the meeting. He said that the privatisation of the Nandipur Power Plant and NPPMCL was at advance stage.

Another meeting on revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills was also chaired by the federal minister, who is also chairman of the Privatisation Commission. Privatisation and Industries secretaries, additional secretary and officers of privatisation attended the meeting.

Port Qasim Authority chairman and representative of the steel mills participated via video link. Weekly progress report regarding revival plan of the Pakistan Steel Mills was presented in the meeting. It was also briefed that the issues of the steel mills were being resolving by all departments actively.

Mohammad Mian Soomro said that revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills will be a great achievement of the government.