FPCCI, Iqra University inks MoU to foster academia-industry linkages

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Iqra University (IU) have signed an agreement for working together to create Academia-Industry Linkages and promote knowledge economy. President PFCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony held here at Iqra University, Karachi on Wednesday. The MoU focused on creating an effective academia-industry linkage to establish long-term and sustainable partnership for the joint policy-oriented research activities to foster the culture of entrepreneurship; and for playing a supporting role in Pakistan’s business and economic growth.













