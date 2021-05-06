USC to enforce ERP system in July to boost internal control

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told on Wednesday that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would implement enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in July to further strengthen the internal control of the department.

The committee met here at the Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain. Members of the committee including MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Noor Alam Khan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Ibrahim, Munaza Hassan, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Seeme Ezdee attended the meeting. The committee examined the appropriation of accounts for the year 2018-19 and audit report for the year 2019-20.

The committee directed to ensure sale of sugar and ghee without any additional condition of buying more than a single commodity at the utility stores. Presently, the customers are bound to buy additional items while purchasing sugar or ghee at the utility stores on subsidized rates. The committee also decided to hold an exclusive meeting on the overall issues related to the USC. The committee examined the audit para related to Rs40.463 million loss to the national exchequer by the USC employees. The committee asked to implement the departmental accounts committee (DAC)’s direction in that regard and present its report to the committee. The management in its reply said in compliance to the directive of DAC, it had ordered a fact-finding inquiry in the said matter.

The committee was informed that out of total Rs21.226 million, Rs7.072 million had been recovered from the employees concerned and remaining recovery of Rs14.154 million was under process.