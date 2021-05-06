Meghan Markle’s new children’s book was inspired by Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle is starting a new chapter by launching her first children’s book. The book is called The Bench and it’s set to be published on June 8. According to a press release, the story is about the “special bond between father and son-as seen through a mother’s eyes.” It also “touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons,” the description continues, “and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

According to the announcement, the book was inspired by Meghan’s husband Prince Harry and their nearly 2-year-old son Archie Harrison.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “That poem became this story.”

And it won’t be long before Archie is a big brother as Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as “working members of the royal family” last year, are expecting a baby girl this summer.

The Bench is illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson. “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” Meghan continued. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Meghan, who is also narrating the audio version, isn’t the first member of the royal family to release a children’s book. Prince Charles and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, have, as well. In the release, Meghan is described as a “mother, wife, feminist and activist,” who, along with Harry and their organization Archewell, is “committed to activating compassion in communities across the world.” The bio says “she currently resides in her home state of California with her family, two dogs and a growing flock of rescue chickens.”