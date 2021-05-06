Met Gala 2021’s dress code revealed

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the Met Gala is finally returning this year.

The grand fashion event will be held on September 13, 2021, with co-chairs Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka and honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

The dress code for the event has been revealed. According to Vogue, the theme for this year’s red carpet is “American Independence”.

“After an isolating and challenging year, we are celebrating a newfound sense of freedom: to gather, to travel, and to get utterly dressed to the nines-or better yet, into the double digits,” the outlet wrote, explaining the dress code.

While celebrities will get the opportunity to walk the prestigious red carpet, the Met Ball will likely be “a smaller, more intimate celebration” for the opening of the costume institute’s next exhibition.