For a holiday that’s out of this world, book a stay at the Airbnb in the Californian desert

Area 51 is off-limits, but you can visit the next best thing – Area 55, an Airbnb in the Californian desert that’s shaped just like a flying saucer. The UFO aesthetics of the pod home, located near Joshua Tree, are enhanced further by huge oval windows, a drop-down stairway and four ‘landing legs’ – a bona fide out-of-this-world rental and the only ‘Futuro House’ in America you can stay the night in. Futuro Houses were the brainchild of Finnish architect Matti Suuronen, who came up with the design in 1968. He intended them to be used as portable ski chalets. They had 520 sq ft of inside space and boasted a kitchen, a bathroom and a fireplace, while the front door took the form of an electric hatch. According to thefuturohouse.com, the 16 parts that made up the house could be assembled on-site or the fully-formed structure could be transported by helicopter – making them look uncannily like spaceships.













