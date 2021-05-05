High Commissioner holds virtual Khuli Kutchehri in London

In line with the vision and guidelines of Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend maximum possible facilitation to Overseas Pakistanis, High Commissioner (HC) Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Tuesday held a Virtual Khuli Kutchehri with representatives of the Pakistani community in the UK at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Community members from all walks of life availed the opportunity to hold one-on-one interaction with the High Commissioner, apprise him about their issues and challenges and provide useful feedback. In addition to senior officials of the High Commission, Consuls General heading Pakistan Consulates in Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford and Glasgow also participated virtually.

The HC issued instructions to relevant officials to address resolvable issues instantaneously. He assured that matters warranting attention of authorities back in Pakistan would be brought to their notice for an early disposal. He also committed to take up the issue of return of Pakistani students studying in various UK institutions of higher learning, flagged during the meeting, with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK.

The Virtual Kutchehris provide a useful mechanism for direct feedback of the Diaspora to the Heads of Mission on the quality of services being extended. The event yesterday marked the fourth Virtual Kutchehri arranged by the London High Commission. In addition to the outreach by the High Commission, the Consulates have also held Virtual Kutchehris in the recent past. As part of efforts to address issues confronting Overseas Pakistanis, these Kutchehris are now being convened regularly by Pakistan Missions across the United Kingdom.