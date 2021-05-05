Britain gears up for keenly watched local elections

Campaigning wound up on Wednesday for local elections in Britain, in the first vote since the coronavirus outbreak and after Brexit took full effect.

Most of the elections were meant to be held a year ago but were delayed by the pandemic. Polls open at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on Thursday, with results expected from Friday.

Scotland

The pro-independence camp has been gripped by infighting ahead of the elections, and polls suggest the Scottish National Party (SNP) led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could fall just short of an overall majority of 65 seats in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

But the SNP can count on support from the Greens and possibly from the breakaway Alba party, led by Sturgeon’s former mentor turned foe Alex Salmond.

If a majority in the new parliament backs independence, Sturgeon says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have no “moral justification” to prevent a second referendum after a failed bid in 2014, arguing that Brexit has now changed the calculus.

However, even if electoral maths gives the pro-independence camp control, polls indicate waning popular support in Scotland for the idea of breaking away, and Johnson remains adamant the 2014 referendum was a “once in a generation” vote.

Test for Johnson

The vote is the first electoral test for Johnson against Keir Starmer since the latter’s election as main opposition Labour party leader last year.