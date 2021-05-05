Fawad for cooperation with Huawei in realm of technology, digitalization, strengthening e-governance

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday stressed the need for cooperation between Huawei and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the realm of technology, digitalization and effective implementation of E-Governance in the different Government institutions of Pakistan.

The minister, during a meeting with the delegation comprising senior representatives of Huawei Technologies led by Vice President (Middle East Region) Spacelee, also appreciated Huawei’s contribution for the development of ICT (information communication technology) industry in Pakistan.

He said the government’s plan for a paperless official working environment was being pursued vigorously. Emphasizing the need to follow e-governance, he said all-out efforts would be made for provision of broadband and internet services aiming at a broader outreach, both for the general public and the government.

The information minister also apprised the delegation about the government’s initiative to establish media technology university and said that Huawei’s cooperation would be welcomed in establishing state of the art, technically well-equipped modern education institution.

The delegation briefed the minister on various investment projects being undertaken by Huawei Technologies in Pakistan. They assured the minister that Huawei would continue to introduce its secure and reliable applications, and the latest technologies in Pakistan.