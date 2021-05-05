LCCI delegation calls on president, shares problems of business community

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) led by its President Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the businesspersons appreciated the economic policies of the government, particularly the historic stimulus package provided during the pandemic. They also shared problems of the business person especially in current situation.

On the occasion, Dr Arif Alvi urged businesspersons to play an active role in encouraging traders to pay taxes so that budget deficit could be reduced. He also called upon the public and private sectors to join hands in supporting the government’s efforts for the documentation of national economy.

He said that the government was committed to provide a competitive and fair environment to entrepreneurs. He said that the government was taking care of business community and under-privileged sections of society. In this regard, the government had provided historic stimulus package of Rs 1.2 trillion as economic relief to help traders and poor people.

The president assured the delegation that he would ask the quarters concerned to help address their problems. He said that the country’s economy despite the pandemic was performing well as is evident from the increase in tax collection and a surge in exports.

Over the economic performance, he said that the country’s exports during the last 10 months grew by 13 percent to $20.879 billion as compared to $18.408 billion during the corresponding period last year. Similarly, the revenue collection exceeded its target of Rs 3.637 trillion by more than Rs 143 billion during the last 10 months of the current fiscal year.

He stated that the business-friendly policy of the government led to an improvement in Ease of Doing Business Index with the country’s ranking going up from 136th position to 108th position. The LCCI members shared all problems of the community with the president.