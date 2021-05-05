Record 0.2 million people vaccinated in a day: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday took it to Twitter to announce that a record-breaking figure of 0.2 million people received the vaccine on Tuesday.

National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) head also stated that vaccine registrations have also picked up pace and about 5 million people have been registered to receive the dose.

The planning minister also urged people 40 and older should register for the coronavirus vaccine but stressed that government guidelines regarding the virus should not be ignored.

الحمد للہ ایک دن میں ویکسین لگنے کی تعداد کل 2 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی. لوگوں کے ریجسٹر کرنے کے رفتار میں بھی اضافہ ہوا ہے اور اب تک رجسٹر کرنے والوں کی تعداد 50 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی ہے. اگر 40 سال یا اس سے زیادہ عمر ہے تو جلد رجسٹر کریں. اور ساتھ میں حفاظتی اقدامات جاری رکھیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 5, 2021

Asad Umar earlier stated that a significant improvement has been witnessed in compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) to control spread of Covid-19 after deployment of military in the country.

“National average compliance has doubled from 34 percent on April 25 to 68 percent on May 3,” he said in his tweet. He also stressed the need to sustain and build on this compliance level specially till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 86,151 on Tuesday, as 3,377 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,018 people recovered from the disease. One hundred and sixty-one patients died on Tuesday, 140 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 21 in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).