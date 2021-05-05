India violates ceasefire at border after two months

Pakistan on Tuesday registered a strong protest with the top Indian diplomat in Islamabad over violation of the ceasefire agreement at the Working Boundary.

“The Indian BSF (Border Security Force) troops displayed aggressive behavior by crossing the Working Boundary and blatantly using mortars with intent to sabotage the peace along Line of Control and Working Boundary,” the Foreign Office said in a note verbale addressed to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Indian troops fired approximately 30 rounds of small arms and four bombs of 60-millimeter mortars at Pakistan’s post in Charwa Sector. The incident happened when 15 BSF troops with three tractors crossed the working boundary and started plowing on the Pakistani side.

The violation comes first time since the two countries agreed to restore the truce on February 25, the Foreign Office confirmed. The Indian Charge d’Affaires was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a protest against the violation. “The Indian side was reminded of its obligation to respect the ceasefire understanding,” FO spokesman said.

The truce violation at the Working Boundary caused no casualties. Tensions between the two countries had been simmering after India revoked the special status of the disputed territory of Kashmir. However, the tensions between Pakistan and India have eased considerably along the LoC after the two countries decided to honour the 2003 ceasefire understanding in February. Since then, the LoC and the border remain calm as there has not been a single incident of ceasefire violation until the latest one. The de-escalation in tensions were attributed to backchannel talks between the senior intelligence officials of Pakistan and India. Pakistan is hoping that Modi government would take steps, particularly with regard to the situation in Occupied Kashmir in order to create a conducive environment for further engagement. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and India agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors in February this year. The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had contacted and discussed the existing mechanism of the hotline. They had also discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact.