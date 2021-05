Two security personnel were martyred and two other injured in a bomb attack on a mobile van in Tarkho Laghrai area of Mamoond tehsil in Bajaur district.

According to police, the attack that occurred in wee hours of Tuesday killed Javaid and Zahir Ullah besides injuring Ejaz and Saifullah. The injured were rushed to the district hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Search operation has been launched in the area after the incident. No one has claimed responsibility of the blast so far.