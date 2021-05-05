All-out steps to be taken to develop agricultural sector: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that development of the agricultural sector is one of the top priorities and the government will take all possible steps in this regard.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee on Agriculture on Tuesday. The prime minister said that no attention was paid to the agricultural sector of the country after 1960. He said keeping in view the role of the agricultural sector in the development of the country and the well-being of the farmers, the present government is committed to supporting this sector on a priority basis. The prime minister directed to formulate a roadmap to ensure provision of more facilities and conducive environment to the farmers and rehabilitation of various sectors of agriculture under the new vision of agricultural development across the country. The prime minister, in view of the encouraging production of wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane and potato during the last two years, directed to formulate a clear roadmap based on solid steps for the revival of different sectors of agriculture.

He stressed on utilisation of the forum of NCC on Agriculture for immediate resolution of the issues coming in the way of agricultural development and effective and timely decision making through continuous monitoring of development and consultation with all stakeholders.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the implementation of a coordinated strategy formulated in consultation with all stakeholders as well as short-term, medium-term and long-term roadmap for development of the country’s agriculture sector, revival of livestock and prosperity of farmers.

Special Assistant to PM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema apprised the meeting of the record production of wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane and potato during the last years and the dividends gained by growers in the form of fair returns of their produce due to the present government’s farmer-friendly policies. He said that appropriate prices of agricultural produce have restored the confidence of growers.

Giving a comparative review of the international agriculture model with that of Pakistan, the special assistant presented the country’s proposed future agriculture model, which gave special attention to the revival of livestock and the quality production of vegetables and fruits.

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the meeting about progress on the budgetary PC-1 of agriculture development projects relating to Kissan card, research, nursery development, food processing and utilization of information technology in their respective provinces. The participants were also briefed about the encouraging production of wheat in the country this year.