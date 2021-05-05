Buzdar summons Firdous, chief secretary on AC issue

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and Special Assistant to CM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan over the Sialkot Ramazan Bazaar incident where Awan had reprimanded Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf. Awan had castigated Sadaf over the quality of food, inviting a tirade of criticism on social media. The PM’s aide Usman Dar and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also criticised Awan over her behaviour. The incident had taken place on Sunday when Awan was on a visit to a Ramazan bazaar in her hometown. During her visit to the bazaar, Awan got vexed when some buyers complained about substandard edibles being sold at the market and the local administration’s poor performance. On this, Awan had asked the assistant commissioner if she had ever visited the bazaar before, and admonished her severely in front of the media. However, in a press briefing, Awan defended herself and blamed the media for twisting the narrative. She said the facts of the incident were deliberately distorted and not communicated properly to the chief secretary Punjab government, which had caused a misunderstanding.













