Ghazi commander & former naval chief Karamat Niazi laid to rest

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi was laid to rest on Tuesday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, beside former Naval Chiefs, retired & serving tri-services officials and civilians participated the in late admiral’s funeral prayers. Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi had an illustrious naval career spanning over four decades. He has the unique honour of being the first Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s first submarine Ghazi, remained pioneer Commander of Submarines Squadron and Director of Submarine Operations.

The admiral was one of the valiant war veterans who saw action in both 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. During the war of 1965, the admiral was commanding the maiden Pakistani submarine Ghazi and under his bold and able leadership, Ghazi kept the entire Indian fleet confined in its harbour.