As we commemorated Press Freedom Day on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reiterated Islamabad’s resolve to ensure a free and transparent media. In a perfect world, the word of a government representative against media censorship should have heralded confidence in official pro-media freedom policies. Yet, foreshadowing Mr Chaudhry’s glowing accolades of the steps taken to ensure a congenial environment for journalists, the annual state of the Press Freedom 2021 report declared Islamabad the riskiest and most dangerous place to practice journalism. A worrisome increase by over 40 per cent in cases of attacks and violations against the beleaguered journalist community is a clear indicator of how their space continues to shrink in society. What a tragic fate of the so-called fourth pillar of a well-functioning state.

While the government may continue to pat its back on the establishment of the 8th Wage Board Award, the grim reality remains ever as pervasive: it remains to uphold its commitment to ensuring a fear-free environment for its citizens. There are thankfully many in the ruling PTI who understand the true worth of free media. Going by their remarks, both in-house and off-camera, they do understand that only an independent media can truly protect democracy.

But the creeping totalitarianism cannot be swept under the rug on noble intentions alone! Yes, an overwhelming number of attacks have adversely affected the freedom of expression in the industry, but various actors–including the state–emerging as forces silencing the voices of dissent are just as deadly of a threat. In 2019, an anti-terrorism court sentenced a renowned journalist for five years for alleged possession of notorious literature (the verdict was, fortunately, revoked later).

With veiled ultimatums being hurled at those daring to hold the authorities to account, the government stands to suffer the most. Allowing certain elements to stifle criticism would only be the last nail in the proverbial freedom coffin. This chilling, sordid tale will only end if those behind the wheel dedicate themselves to the protection of pressmen. May it be policies that put an end to the dire straits of their finances, or lending unambiguous support to a truly independent media, a lot needs to be covered.

Likewise, the press should accept its responsibility of naming and shaming its bad eggs. The unlawful collaborations that few enjoy with the bigwigs to carve a narrative to their liking casts a slur on thousands of others determined to do their job honestly. We have had the likes of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ahmed Faraz and our industry has been adorned with the jewel of The Pakistan Times . The same dedication to ruthlessly pursue the path of truth is needed of all of us today. Only then can the Pakistani press win this old-style systemic war against its freedom; its sanctity; its incredible place in society! *