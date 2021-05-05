Ali Ansari and Saboor share emotional moment from their engagement

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly got engaged over the weekend and offering an intimate look into the event on Monday, the couple shared an emotional moment from the special day.

Taking to Instagram late on Monday, Ali shared a heart-warming picture with his fiancé, in which Saboor Aly is seen weeping while Ali attempts to comfort her. In an effort to provide meaning to the photo, Ali explained, “This picture is worth more than a thousand words.”

“The tears falling down her face told me how much she was missing her mother, and deep down in my heart I was missing my father,” he said. Saboor lost her mother to cancel in 2017, while Ali recently lost his father late in 2020.

Despite the circumstances, the couple found solace in the fact that their parents “are in a better place smiling from up above and sending down their blessings,” said Ali.

He also had a piece of important advice for his fans and followers. “For everyone out there, value, respect and spend time with your loved ones.”

Saboor Aly also responded to her fiancé’s post, saying, “My mother would have been very happy for me today. I am so happy to have found a companion like you. Thank you for everything.”