‘Toofaan’ release postponed due to ongoing COVID pandemic

The makers of the Farhan Akhtar-starrer “Toofan” announced on Monday via social media that the release date of the boxing drama has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID.

Farhan, who also produces the film along with partner Ritesh Sidhwani and the film’s director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, posted the joint statement of the makers on his Twitter account.

“The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time,” the statement read.

“Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind,” the statement added.

The film is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.